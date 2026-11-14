Montgomery has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. Here are a few kitties from Third Coast Pets Alive! who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Third Coast Pets Alive! (PO Box 302, Montgomery, TX 77356)

Yuki is a fluffy black baby girl with a medium-length coat. For more details on her personality, vaccines, and spay status, please check the rescue’s site.

👉 Meet Yuki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Third Coast Pets Alive! (PO Box 302, Montgomery, TX 77356)

Ayaka is another beautiful black mediumhair kitten. Visit her listing to learn more about her health, temperament, and adoption details.

👉 Meet Ayaka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Third Coast Pets Alive! (PO Box 302, Montgomery, TX 77356)

Jeff is a young brown tabby boy with a short coat. Check his online profile for info on vaccines, neuter status, and whether he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Third Coast Pets Alive! (PO Box 302, Montgomery, TX 77356)

Jasmine is a baby brown tabby girl with a sleek short coat. Visit her listing to see if she might be the right fit for your family.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red tabby (orange-and-white)

Orange or red tabby (orange-and-white) Shelter: Third Coast Pets Alive! (PO Box 302, Montgomery, TX 77356)

Bert started life as a feral cat, but he has learned how wonderful people can be. This handsome orange-and-white boy has gone from surviving on his own to discovering that he loves pets, affection, and cuddling. He’s still enjoying each new moment of indoor life and is looking for a patient, loving home to keep helping him blossom.

For full details on his history, medical info, and adoption fee, please visit his listing.

👉 Meet Bert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to Third Coast Pets Alive! through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and consider opening your home to a new furry friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.