Veterans Day tribute at Hopewell Cemetery Nov. 7

A Veterans Day tribute and America 250 event will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 10 a.m. at Hopewell Cemetery (10205 Montgomery Rd), featuring living history demonstrations by the Sons of the American Revolution, including a musket volley and cannon volley. Community members are invited to help American Legion Post 630 place flags on the graves of nearly 400 veterans buried at Hopewell Cemetery, including those who served in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Montgomery, Ohio Government