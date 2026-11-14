📢 Montgomery seeks solar engineering consultant (RFP due Dec 4)

Montgomery Township is looking for an independent solar engineering consultant to help the town explore and manage municipal solar projects.

The consultant will:

Assess solar opportunities on township facilities

on township facilities Help prepare and support a solar procurement

Provide engineering oversight during design, construction, commissioning, and closeout (if authorized)

Key dates:

RFP available from Sue Weidenfeller starting Monday, November 16, 2026

starting Submit written questions by noon ET, Monday, November 23, 2026

Proposals and required disclosure forms due by noon ET, Friday, December 4, 2026

Label your submission “Solar Engineering Consulting Services” and use the submission method listed in the RFP.

The future solar vendor, not the Township, will pay the consultant under terms in the RFP. If no solar project agreement is signed, the Township pays no consultant fee.

The Township Committee expects to consider the contract award at its Thursday, December 17, 2026 meeting.