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📢 Montgomery RFP: Solar engineering consulting, proposals due Dec 4
📢 Montgomery seeks solar engineering consultant (RFP due Dec 4)
Montgomery Township is looking for an independent solar engineering consultant to help the town explore and manage municipal solar projects.
The consultant will:
- Assess solar opportunities on township facilities
- Help prepare and support a solar procurement
- Provide engineering oversight during design, construction, commissioning, and closeout (if authorized)
Key dates:
- RFP available from Sue Weidenfeller starting Monday, November 16, 2026
- Submit written questions by noon ET, Monday, November 23, 2026
- Proposals and required disclosure forms due by noon ET, Friday, December 4, 2026
Label your submission “Solar Engineering Consulting Services” and use the submission method listed in the RFP.
The future solar vendor, not the Township, will pay the consultant under terms in the RFP. If no solar project agreement is signed, the Township pays no consultant fee.
The Township Committee expects to consider the contract award at its Thursday, December 17, 2026 meeting.
More Info: Bid Postings • 951 - RFP SOLAR ENGINEERING CONSULT...
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