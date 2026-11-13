Montgomery and nearby Belle Mead have a steady need for people who want to support teens in behavioral health settings. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping youth grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health – Carrier Clinic, East Mountain Youth Lodge

Hackensack Meridian Health – Carrier Clinic, East Mountain Youth Lodge Location: Belle Mead, NJ

Type: Part-time, nights (with benefits)

Pay: Minimum $22.50/hour

Support teens ages 13–18 in a residential behavioral health lodge, helping with daily routines, safety checks, and group activities. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years’ youth behavioral health experience, strong communication skills, and can handle crisis situations overnight.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health – Carrier Clinic, East Mountain Youth Lodge

Hackensack Meridian Health – Carrier Clinic, East Mountain Youth Lodge Location: Belle Mead, NJ

Type: Per diem, days

Pay: Minimum $22.50/hour

Flexible, as-needed day shifts supporting youth in a 24/7 treatment setting—great if you want experience without a fixed schedule. Requires bachelor’s degree OR HS/GED plus 3+ years’ direct youth behavioral health experience, plus CPR/First Aid (or willingness to get it in 90 days).

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health – Carrier Clinic, East Mountain Youth Lodge

Hackensack Meridian Health – Carrier Clinic, East Mountain Youth Lodge Location: Belle Mead, NJ

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Minimum $22.50/hour

Full-time night role providing close supervision, running activities, and helping manage behavior plans for residents. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years’ youth behavioral health experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and a bigger role in shift leadership and documentation.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.