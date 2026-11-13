Mental health roles are popping up around Montgomery, NJ, with options for both hands-on patient care and higher-paid clinical work.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Belle Mead, NJ

Type: Part-time (days, benefits eligible)

Pay: Minimum $21.46/hour

Support older adult patients on an inpatient unit, helping with daily care, safety, and emotional support. Good fit if you want direct patient contact, steady hours, and access to a full benefits package even as a part-time employee.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY (Skillman clinic)

(Skillman clinic) Location: Skillman, NJ (flexible work-from-home options)

(flexible work-from-home options) Type: Full-time

Pay: $140,000 – $160,000 per year

Lead diagnostic evaluations for kids, teens, and young adults, with a focus on Autism assessment and clear treatment recommendations for families. This role offers high pay, strong benefits, flexible schedule, and growth opportunities, ideal for a NJ-licensed psychologist who wants to build a program and keep some work-from-home flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to tailor the role or find a related opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.