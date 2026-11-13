Montgomery’s food scene is growing fast, and Skillman is right in the middle of it. If you like working with people and staying busy, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Skillman, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.25/hour + team tips

Plan and manage catering orders, help with deliveries, and be the friendly face for local events. This role comes with free on-shift meals, flexible scheduling, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and tuition discounts for eligible team members.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Skillman, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour (starting rate)

Lead the team on shift, keep service running smoothly, and help with hiring and training. Comes with weekly pay, performance bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, meal discounts, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Cherry Valley Country Club (Invited)

Location: Skillman, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first smile members see as you greet, seat, and help manage the flow of the dining room. Good fit if you like a club setting, steady member relationships, and a front-of-house role with chances to learn more about hospitality.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.