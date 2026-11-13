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🍽️ Montgomery, NJ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Montgomery’s food scene is growing fast, and Skillman is right in the middle of it. If you like working with people and staying busy, these local spots are hiring now.
Catering Lead – Panera Bread
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Skillman, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.25/hour + team tips
Plan and manage catering orders, help with deliveries, and be the friendly face for local events. This role comes with free on-shift meals, flexible scheduling, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and tuition discounts for eligible team members.
Restaurant Shift Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Skillman, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour (starting rate)
Lead the team on shift, keep service running smoothly, and help with hiring and training. Comes with weekly pay, performance bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, meal discounts, and strong growth opportunities.
Host – Cherry Valley Country Club
- Employer: Cherry Valley Country Club (Invited)
- Location: Skillman, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the first smile members see as you greet, seat, and help manage the flow of the dining room. Good fit if you like a club setting, steady member relationships, and a front-of-house role with chances to learn more about hospitality.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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