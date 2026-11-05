🛒 Montgomery, NJ Retail Jobs with Multiple $25/hr+ Openings

Montgomery/Skillman is busy right now with solid retail and customer-facing roles, many paying up to $25/hr+ and offering benefits.

Here are several standout options if you like working with people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Skillman, NJ (Montgomery Township)

Salary: $19.00 – $25.40/hour

Type: Full-time

Work in the bakery department helping with product prep, stocking, and keeping displays fresh while serving customers at the counter. This is an entry-level role with no prior retail experience required, plus access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits,” store discount, PTO, and wellness programs for eligible team members.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Skillman, NJ

Salary: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and support in-store events in a busy beauty store. Great fit if you love beauty trends and talking with customers; full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and paid time off.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Skillman, NJ

Salary: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role: you’ll focus on stocking, shipments, inventory, and keeping the store organized and clean. Ideal if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings, evenings, or holiday shifts; full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and paid time off.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail spots in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.