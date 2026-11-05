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Houston

Pet adoption event in Houston Nov. 7–8

5 days ago
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Montgomery County Animal Shelter Texas will bring nearly 200 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens to the Petco Love Jump into Joy adoption event at Reliant Arena in Houston, TX on November 7 and 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each pet available for adoption is microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home the same day.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Animal Shelter Texas

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