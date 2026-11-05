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Family game watch at Angry Elephant Saturday
3 days ago
The Montgomery County A&M Club will host a family-friendly game watch at Angry Elephant, 7030 FM 1488 in New Magnolia, on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Everyone is welcome, and MoCoAggie club members get a 12% discount on tabs of $25 or more during the game.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County A&M Club
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