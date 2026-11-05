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Habitat offers homebuyer help and applications in Magnolia
Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX is offering 2-bedroom homes starting at $125,000 in its new Marble Creek neighborhood in Magnolia and will hold two events at the Malcolm Purvis Library – MCMLS to help buyers. A Homebuyer Education Seminar is set for Saturday, November 7, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., where professionals will explain how to get ready to buy a home (attendance is encouraged but not required to apply; RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/325hc7j7). An Application Event will be held on Saturday, November 14, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. by appointment, where applicants should bring a completed application and all required documents; download the application and checklist at https://tinyurl.com/nmn39vr6 and schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/mr2w5b3c.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX
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