Food drive donations accepted through Dec. 11

Montgomery County Fair Office at 9201 Airport Rd., Conroe, TX 77305 is accepting nonperishable food donations for Montgomery County Food Bank now through Friday, December 11. Items can be dropped off Monday–Thursday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. (the office will be closed the week of Thanksgiving), with all donations due by December 11 at 3:00 p.m.; most needed items include canned or dry beans, canned meat, cereal, oatmeal, and canned fruits and vegetables.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Fair Association