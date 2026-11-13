Montgomery County SPCA in Perkiomenville is seeking a foster home for Ludo, a 2½-year-old deaf dog who knows several hand-signal commands but struggles with insecurity and reactivity around other dogs. The SPCA is looking for a home with no other dogs, a steady routine, and someone willing to use positive rewards and keep working on his training so he can relax outside the shelter. Fostering Ludo is not a promise to adopt; it is a way to give him space, help him gain confidence, and learn how he does in a home setting—those interested can email dmarch@montcospca.org or visit Montco SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Rd, Perkiomenville, PA 18074.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County SPCA - PA