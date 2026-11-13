Two more farms in Franconia Township and New Hanover Township have been permanently protected through the Montgomery County Agricultural Land Preservation Program, adding nearly 39 acres to the county’s preserved farmland. Each farm sits next to already protected land, creating agricultural areas of more than 500 contiguous acres in both locations, which helps keep farming strong, supports local food, and protects farm landscapes for the future. Learn more about related state efforts here: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/pda/business-and-industry/ag-strategic-plan.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Planning Commission