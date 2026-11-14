undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montgomery County
Male dog found on Troy St in 45404
3 days ago
A male dog with Animal ID A092549 was found on Troy St in zip code 45404 at 3:00 PM. If this dog is yours or you know the owner, call the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457 (option 1) and give the animal ID. The dog is being checked and getting vet care as needed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Animal Resource Center
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.