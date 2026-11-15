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Dayton
Female dog found on Valleycrest Drive in Dayton
4 days ago
A female dog with Animal ID A092551 was found at 144 Valleycrest Drive, Dayton, OH 45404 at 7:45 PM. If this is your dog or you know who she belongs to, call the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457 (option 1) and give them the animal ID number.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Animal Resource Center
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