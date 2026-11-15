📅 Free Remembrance & Reconciliation Family Weekend

Bring the family to the Josiah Henson Museum and Park for a special free weekend during Montgomery County Remembrance and Reconciliation Month.

Enjoy:

Free admission all weekend

all weekend JHMP Scavenger Hunt for all ages

for all ages Special exhibition: Footsteps Toward Freedom: Honoring Local Lives

Footsteps Toward Freedom: Honoring Local Lives Free Archaeology Tours at 1pm and 3pm

Hours:

Saturday, November 14, 2026: 10am–4pm

Sunday, November 15, 2026: 12pm–4pm

No registration is required—just show up and explore. Free admission and programs are supported by the Montgomery County Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation.