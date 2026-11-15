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📅 Free Remembrance & Reconciliation Family Weekend at JHMP
5 days ago
📅 Free Remembrance & Reconciliation Family Weekend
Bring the family to the Josiah Henson Museum and Park for a special free weekend during Montgomery County Remembrance and Reconciliation Month.
Enjoy:
- Free admission all weekend
- JHMP Scavenger Hunt for all ages
- Special exhibition: Footsteps Toward Freedom: Honoring Local Lives
- Free Archaeology Tours at 1pm and 3pm
Hours:
- Saturday, November 14, 2026: 10am–4pm
- Sunday, November 15, 2026: 12pm–4pm
No registration is required—just show up and explore. Free admission and programs are supported by the Montgomery County Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation.
More Info: Family Day: Remembrance and Reconciliation Family ...
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