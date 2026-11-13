📅 Free Remembrance & Reconciliation Family Weekend

Bring the family to the Josiah Henson Museum and Park for a special free weekend in honor of Montgomery County Remembrance and Reconciliation Month.

When:

Saturday: 10am–4pm

10am–4pm Sunday: 12pm–4pm

Where: Josiah Henson Museum and Park (Montgomery County)

What’s happening:

Free admission all weekend

Special exhibit: “Footsteps Toward Freedom: Honoring Local Lives”

10am–4pm: Hands-on crafts and a scavenger hunt

Hands-on crafts and a scavenger hunt 11:30am: Remembrance and Reconciliation with The Resurrectors – storytime with author and historian Dr. Cheryl LaRoche

Remembrance and Reconciliation with The Resurrectors – storytime with author and historian 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm: Free archaeology tours

Free archaeology tours 1:30pm: Book launch and author talk for The Resurrectors: Henry Highland Garnet and the Spirit of the Wind

No registration required. Free admission and programs are supported by the Montgomery County Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation.