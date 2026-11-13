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Montgomery County
📅 Free Remembrance & Reconciliation Family Weekend at Josiah Henson
9 days ago
📅 Free Remembrance & Reconciliation Family Weekend
Bring the family to the Josiah Henson Museum and Park for a special free weekend in honor of Montgomery County Remembrance and Reconciliation Month.
When:
- Saturday: 10am–4pm
- Sunday: 12pm–4pm
Where: Josiah Henson Museum and Park (Montgomery County)
What’s happening:
- Free admission all weekend
- Special exhibit: “Footsteps Toward Freedom: Honoring Local Lives”
- 10am–4pm: Hands-on crafts and a scavenger hunt
- 11:30am: Remembrance and Reconciliation with The Resurrectors – storytime with author and historian Dr. Cheryl LaRoche
- 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm: Free archaeology tours
- 1:30pm: Book launch and author talk for The Resurrectors: Henry Highland Garnet and the Spirit of the Wind
No registration required. Free admission and programs are supported by the Montgomery County Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation.
More Info: Family Day: Remembrance and Reconciliation Family ...
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