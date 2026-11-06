📅 Winter rec program registration opens Nov. 17 in Montgomery County

📢 Winter rec program registration opens Nov. 17

Montgomery County Recreation is opening registration for its 2026-27 winter programs on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Most programs: Registration starts 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 17

Registration starts on Nov. 17 All senior (55+) programs, including Bone Builders: Registration starts 9 a.m. on Nov. 17

Registration starts on Nov. 17 Non-County residents: Can register starting Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 a.m.

Programs include swim lessons, fitness classes (Zumba, yoga, Pilates), sports (basketball, pickleball, soccer), arts, dance, music, STEAM, therapeutic recreation for people with disabilities, and many 55+ senior programs.

Browse the full list in the digital Winter GUIDE, available online Friday, Nov. 6.

How to register:

Online: ActiveMONTGOMERY.org (log in early to check your account info)

(log in early to check your account info) In person starting 6:30 a.m. on registration day at 2425 Reedie Drive, 10th floor, Wheaton, any County indoor aquatic center, or any Montgomery County Recreation center during regular hours.

Financial help is available through Rec Assist. For details or refund policy, visit mocorec.com or call 240-777-6840.