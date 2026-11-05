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Aspen Hill

Energy savings workshop at Aspen Hill Library

4 days ago

Residents can visit Aspen Hill Library on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 3–7 p.m. to learn about energy help programs and simple ways to lower home energy bills. Staff will share information on energy assistance and tips to save power at home. More information: https://t.co/FKH8BeH8Pm

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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