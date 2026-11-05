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Aspen Hill
Energy savings workshop at Aspen Hill Library
4 days ago
Residents can visit Aspen Hill Library on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 3–7 p.m. to learn about energy help programs and simple ways to lower home energy bills. Staff will share information on energy assistance and tips to save power at home. More information: https://t.co/FKH8BeH8Pm
This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County Government
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