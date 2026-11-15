Montgomery’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to home health and vet care. If you’re ready to help patients (or pets) and build your skills, there’s a good mix of bedside, home, and clinic roles open right now.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Baptist Health – Central Alabama Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Help design and lead a mentorship program for surgery nurses while still providing hands-on patient care. Great fit for an experienced RN (5+ years) who enjoys teaching, rounding with staff, and shaping unit practice.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Set up and support home respiratory equipment like ventilators, CPAP, and oxygen systems, often in patients’ homes. Ideal if you like one-on-one patient education, driving locally, and using your respiratory skills outside the hospital.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Montgomery, AL (Sapphire Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Work directly with dialysis patients under RN supervision—taking vitals, setting up machines, and supporting treatments. Paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths make this a strong entry point into healthcare.

Employer: Visiting Angels Montgomery, AL

Location: Montgomery & Central Alabama area

Type: Full-time

Provide in-home support to seniors, from personal care and mobility help to light housekeeping and rides to appointments. Good for compassionate caregivers who want meaningful one-on-one work and optional advanced training (e.g., dementia care).

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Focus on periodontal care and patient education in a team-based dental setting. Great if you’re licensed, like building patient relationships, and want strong benefits plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Gentiva / SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Provide personal care, light housekeeping, and emotional support for hospice patients at home or in facilities. Best for CNAs who feel called to end-of-life care and want solid benefits, mileage support, and CEU options.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: North Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Complete hospice admission visits, start plans of care, and build trust with new patients and families. Good match for RNs with at least one year of experience who like autonomy, home-based care, and strong PTO/benefits.

Employer: Gentiva / SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Serve as RN case manager, coordinating full hospice care in homes and facilities. Ideal if you want deep patient relationships, interdisciplinary teamwork, and support for continuing education.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, ~36 hrs/week

Estimated pay: $1,914/week (per posting; may vary)

(per posting; may vary) 12-hour day shifts in the Emergency Department with day-one medical, 401(k), housing options, and travel perks. Great for RNs who want solid weekly pay plus the flexibility of travel nursing.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Location: Prattville, AL (Greater Montgomery area)

Type: PRN, 3rd Shift

Lead the unit at night, mentor staff, and coordinate patient care. Good for experienced RNs who like charge responsibilities and want flexible PRN night work.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Location: Prattville, AL (Greater Montgomery area)

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift

Provide full-scope med/surg nursing with strong team support and exposure to a variety of conditions. A solid core hospital role if you want to build or deepen your acute-care skills.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Location: Baptist Medical Center East, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, 3rd Shift

Night-shift charge role over OB/GYN/Women’s Services, combining leadership with bedside care. Great for RNs with at least a year of experience who love women’s health and want to guide a team.

Employer: Montgomery Veterinary Associates (Suveto)

Location: Montgomery, AL (Vaughn Road)

Type: Full-time

Provide full grooming services for cats and dogs in a veterinary setting, from baths to trims and nail care. Nice fit if you love animals, client interaction, and working closely with a vet team.

Employer: Suveto / Montgomery Veterinary Associates – Vaughn Road

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-service small animal role with wellness, surgery, diagnostics, and emergency support, plus production pay and equity (VSOP). Great for vets who want flexible scheduling, no non-compete, and a collaborative, multi-service hospital.

Employer: Suveto / Montgomery Veterinary Associates – Carter Hill

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Similar full-service setup with strong focus on preventative care and client education, plus production pay and equity. Good for vets who value a family-style team and steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.