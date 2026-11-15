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Montgomery
🛒 Multiple Montgomery Customer Service & Retail Jobs up to $55K
4 days ago
Montgomery has a solid mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from call centers to retail floors. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady full-time work.
Customer Relations Manager
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead customer relations operations for Alabama Medicaid, overseeing the call center and mailroom. Good fit if you have strong contact center leadership experience and like improving processes and service quality.
Kiosk Team Member
- Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 4:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (shift may change)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep kiosk, jackpot, and coin machines running smoothly while helping guests in a casino setting. This role is hands-on and physical, with cash-handling and equipment troubleshooting in a fast-paced, smoke-exposed environment.
Sleep Expert – Sales
- Employer: Mattress Firm
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year (base pay or uncapped commission, depending on experience)
- Deadline: Apply by 12/13/2026
Help customers find the right mattress while earning uncapped commission, plus 401(k) match, health benefits, and employee discounts. Great if you enjoy sales, building customer relationships, and don’t mind lifting 50+ lbs.
Customer Service Rep JV
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the order entry side of customer service, making sure patient orders flow smoothly and are corrected when needed. This is more behind-the-scenes, with a focus on accuracy and process.
Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, enter orders, and check that patients are following physician directions. Good for someone who likes phone work and clear, documented processes.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate (Day)
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: **Full-time, daytime weekday schedule***
- Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)
Set up displays, update signs and prices, and keep products easy to find in-store. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount; great if you like active, hands-on work more than constant customer interaction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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