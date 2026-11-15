Montgomery has a solid mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from call centers to retail floors. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady full-time work.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead customer relations operations for Alabama Medicaid, overseeing the call center and mailroom. Good fit if you have strong contact center leadership experience and like improving processes and service quality.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (shift may change)

Salary: Not listed

Keep kiosk, jackpot, and coin machines running smoothly while helping guests in a casino setting. This role is hands-on and physical, with cash-handling and equipment troubleshooting in a fast-paced, smoke-exposed environment.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year (base pay or uncapped commission, depending on experience)

(base pay or uncapped commission, depending on experience) Deadline: Apply by 12/13/2026

Help customers find the right mattress while earning uncapped commission, plus 401(k) match, health benefits, and employee discounts. Great if you enjoy sales, building customer relationships, and don’t mind lifting 50+ lbs.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the order entry side of customer service, making sure patient orders flow smoothly and are corrected when needed. This is more behind-the-scenes, with a focus on accuracy and process.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, enter orders, and check that patients are following physician directions. Good for someone who likes phone work and clear, documented processes.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: **Full-time, daytime weekday schedule***

**Full-time, daytime weekday schedule*** Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Set up displays, update signs and prices, and keep products easy to find in-store. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount; great if you like active, hands-on work more than constant customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.