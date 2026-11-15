Montgomery has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local food delivery to regional CDL routes with weekly home time.

Here are a few solid options if you like being on the road.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver hot pizzas and Italian‑American meals around town and give friendly service at the door. You’ll drive, handle payments, help pack orders, and pitch in with light food prep and cleaning between runs.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Haul bulk poultry feed from mills to farms using CDL equipment, keeping local operations supplied and on schedule. This role is all about safe driving, DOT compliance, and clear communication with production and feed mill teams.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Montgomery, AL (regional routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,100–$1,300 per week, $0.55 per mile, plus bonuses

Run a dedicated regional dry van account with 100% no‑touch freight and weekly home time. Great for newer Class A drivers, with paid training, steady miles (about 2,100–2,300 per week), and benefits after 30 days.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.