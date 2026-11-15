Montgomery’s leadership job market is steady right now, with solid options in healthcare operations, construction projects, and even remote aerospace. Here are a few standout management roles worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed for Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,200 – $298,800

Lead a team handling contracts for civil space programs, from RFPs and negotiations to risk management and compliance with FAR and NASA rules. This role is fully remote in the U.S., offers a wide pay range plus strong benefits (401(k) match, tuition help, wellness perks), and is ideal if you have 10+ years in government contracts and enjoy high-level strategy.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day Medicaid claims operations, including drug rebates, financial transactions, and data accuracy. Good fit if you know CMS/Medicaid rules, like improving processes, and want to lead teams and hit KPIs in a healthcare-focused setting.

Employer: U.S. Engineering

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.30 – $32.92/hour (plus bonus and benefits)

Support project managers on mechanical construction projects from permits and contracts to document control and closeout. Great step for organized admins with at least 2 years of office and document-control experience who want to grow into bigger project or operations roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check that company’s other openings—good employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.