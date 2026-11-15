Montgomery has some very special cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these sweethearts are at Montgomery Humane Society and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Star is a fluffy black-and-white baby boy with a soft medium coat. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Star could be the one.

👉 Meet Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Apricot is a tiny tortoiseshell girl with a beautiful, speckled coat. She’s a young kitten who would love a safe, indoor home and gentle people to help her grow up confident and happy.

👉 Meet Apricot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Abraham is a handsome gray adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are so grateful for a second chance.

👉 Meet Abraham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Boo is a sleek black baby boy with lots of kitten charm. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful little shadow to your home, Boo might be your match.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Cherry Plum is another lovely tortoiseshell kitten with a unique, colorful coat. She’s ready for a safe, loving home where she can play, nap, and be cherished.

👉 Meet Cherry Plum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Montgomery, AL, please consider visiting Montgomery Humane Society or calling (334) 409-0622 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.