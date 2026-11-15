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🐱 Sweet Montgomery Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Montgomery has some very special cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these sweethearts are at Montgomery Humane Society and hoping to meet you soon.
Star
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Star is a fluffy black-and-white baby boy with a soft medium coat. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Star could be the one.
👉 Meet Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apricot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Apricot is a tiny tortoiseshell girl with a beautiful, speckled coat. She’s a young kitten who would love a safe, indoor home and gentle people to help her grow up confident and happy.
👉 Meet Apricot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abraham
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Abraham is a handsome gray adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are so grateful for a second chance.
👉 Meet Abraham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Boo is a sleek black baby boy with lots of kitten charm. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful little shadow to your home, Boo might be your match.
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry Plum
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Cherry Plum is another lovely tortoiseshell kitten with a unique, colorful coat. She’s ready for a safe, loving home where she can play, nap, and be cherished.
👉 Meet Cherry Plum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Montgomery, AL, please consider visiting Montgomery Humane Society or calling (334) 409-0622 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.