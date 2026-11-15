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🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Companions Ready for Adoption in Montgomery
Montgomery has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each of these pups is at the Montgomery Humane Society and hoping to meet their new family soon.
Cybele
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Cybele is a beautiful black adult pittie mix looking for a loving home. To learn more about her personality, health, and if she’s a match for your family, please contact the shelter.
👉 Meet Cybele and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dell
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Dell is a handsome black adult pittie mix. The shelter can share more about his temperament, training, and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet Dell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cyrus
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Cyrus is another striking black pittie mix who’s ready for a new start. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his energy level and if he might fit your home.
👉 Meet Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Max
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
- Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, neutered
- Medical note: Heartworm positive – treatment is already scheduled and ready to begin
Max is a five-year-old beagle mix who sadly lost his home when his owner faced financial trouble. He’s fully vetted and microchipped. A health check showed he is heartworm positive, but the shelter already has his treatment lined up and ready to start. Max would love a calm, caring home to rest in while he goes through treatment.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet
Timber
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Timber is a young shepherd mix puppy with a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of love. The shelter can tell you more about her personality and care needs.
👉 Meet Timber and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Guppy
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Guppy is a sweet American Bulldog mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family. Contact the shelter to learn more about her needs and if she’s right for your home.
👉 Meet Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Montgomery, AL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Montgomery Humane Society or calling (334) 409-0622 to ask about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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