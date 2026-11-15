Montgomery has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each of these pups is at the Montgomery Humane Society and hoping to meet their new family soon.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Cybele is a beautiful black adult pittie mix looking for a loving home. To learn more about her personality, health, and if she’s a match for your family, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet Cybele and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Dell is a handsome black adult pittie mix. The shelter can share more about his temperament, training, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Dell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Cyrus is another striking black pittie mix who’s ready for a new start. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his energy level and if he might fit your home.

👉 Meet Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped , neutered

Vaccinated, , Medical note: Heartworm positive – treatment is already scheduled and ready to begin

Max is a five-year-old beagle mix who sadly lost his home when his owner faced financial trouble. He’s fully vetted and microchipped. A health check showed he is heartworm positive, but the shelter already has his treatment lined up and ready to start. Max would love a calm, caring home to rest in while he goes through treatment.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Timber is a young shepherd mix puppy with a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of love. The shelter can tell you more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Timber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Guppy is a sweet American Bulldog mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family. Contact the shelter to learn more about her needs and if she’s right for your home.

👉 Meet Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Montgomery, AL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Montgomery Humane Society or calling (334) 409-0622 to ask about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.