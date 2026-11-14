Montgomery’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants and hotels gearing up for a steady season. If you like working with people (or great food), there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (restaurant hourly role) Pay: Not listed

This is a front-line restaurant role helping run the shop day to day. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and advancement opportunities if eligible.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Daytime-only kitchen job – no night shifts ever. You’ll work breakfast, brunch, and lunch, follow chef-created recipes, and keep a clean station. Benefits can include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, meal discounts, tuition help, and more for eligible employees.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Fun, short-term role decorating and packing doughnuts and keeping the case stocked. Requires 2+ years food industry experience and age 18+. Offers weekly pay and a chance to grow with a well-known brand.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and common areas, handling laundry, and reporting maintenance issues. Good fit if you have 1+ year housekeeping experience and like fast-paced, detail-focused work.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.