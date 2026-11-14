Montgomery has steady demand right now for people who can fix, clean, and keep things running. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $14.00/hour

Keep floors in a healthcare setting clean and safe by sweeping, mopping, stripping, waxing, and buffing. Good fit if you like detailed cleaning work, want steady hours, and value benefits like medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) for full-time staff.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Terminix (Rentokil family) Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k), vacation, sick days, holidays; benefits start Day 1 for full-time

Protect homes and buildings from termite damage with inspections and treatments. This is an active, outdoor/indoor role with ladders, crawl spaces, and customer interaction, plus training, licenses covered, and room to grow in a large company.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Type: Full-time

Maintain and repair gasoline fueling equipment, including troubleshooting, cleaning, and preventive maintenance. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience, are comfortable with tools, ladders, and confined spaces, and want a role with independence and field work.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Montgomery, AL (mobile, client locations)

Montgomery, AL (mobile, client locations) Type: Full-time

Detail cars on-site for customers, handling interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Great if you already have your own detailing gear, enjoy working on your own schedule in the field, and take pride in making vehicles look brand new.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.