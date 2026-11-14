Montgomery has steady demand for drivers and auto techs right now, from entry-level shop work to higher-paying CDL routes.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,500 per week, Monday–Friday, early 3:00 AM dispatch

Local and regional tractor-trailer work delivering food products, home most days with a steady weekday schedule. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and clear growth paths in a large distribution company.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Good fit if you’re new to auto work and want to learn. You’ll handle basic vehicle maintenance (oil, filters, wipers, batteries) and shop upkeep, with training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays) and a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: MEGA TRUCKING

MEGA TRUCKING Location: Montgomery, AL (regional/OTR)

Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator

Pay: 72% of gross line haul, plus bonuses; $2.99/gal fuel program

For experienced CDL-A owner-operators who want strong revenue and control of their schedule. You get a discounted fuel program, weekly settlements, safety and inspection bonuses, and options for regional or longer OTR stints with home weekends if you choose.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.