Montgomery has some solid finance roles open right now, from healthcare to education to hands-on billing. Good mix of stable employers and growth paths if you like working with numbers.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Baptist Health – Central Alabama Location: Montgomery, AL (Corporate, 1st shift)

(Corporate, 1st shift) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle monthly financial performance reports, operational reports, net revenue/reserves, and capital and financial budgets for the largest healthcare system in central Alabama. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in accounting/finance, understand healthcare operations, and want a visible role supporting directors and managers with financial tools.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems, Professional Assessments)

(Evaluation Systems, Professional Assessments) Location: Montgomery, AL (listed as remote workplace type)

(listed as remote workplace type) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 annually

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

This role supports ordering, payments, invoicing, refunds, reporting, and financial controls for educator assessment programs. Good match if you have a bachelor’s (finance/marketing/business preferred), 2+ years in finance or marketing tech, and are comfortable with tools like Oracle, Power Query, Tableau/Power BI and direct client communication.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Montgomery, AL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

Hands-on billing role focused on preparing and reviewing invoices, tracking payments, handling billing questions, and keeping customer accounts organized. Training is provided, so it’s a good entry point if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with spreadsheets and email, and want to build skills in billing and financial recordkeeping.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.