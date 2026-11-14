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📣 Montgomery, AL Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Montgomery’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from field sales to benefits consulting. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s good money to be made here.
Forklift Account Manager
- Employer: LiftOne
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Territory sales role selling material handling equipment and service programs. Mix of technical sales + relationship building, with a focus on growing a book of business and using CRM tools to track deals.
Fuel Sales Representative - Montgomery, AL
- Employer: Great Lakes Petroleum
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base plus commission (amount not listed)
Outside sales role building and servicing a fuel customer base. Comes with company car, base + commission, full benefits, PTO, and paid holidays, ideal if you like working your own territory and closing B2B deals.
Benefits Advisor
- Employer: The Meyers Agency
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $40,000 – $75,800 per year (average first year about $52,500)
Business-to-business role helping companies improve their employee benefits. No experience required, flexible schedule, and strong earning potential if you’re driven and comfortable meeting lots of new people.
Regional Retail Sales Representative
- Employer: ReBath
- Location: Montgomery, AL (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour + quarterly bonus
Field role visiting Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, coaching store staff and talking with shoppers about bathroom remodels. Hourly pay (not commission-only) plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and you’re home every night.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and helps you see if it’s worth an application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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