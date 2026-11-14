Montgomery’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from field sales to benefits consulting. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s good money to be made here.

Employer: LiftOne

LiftOne Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Territory sales role selling material handling equipment and service programs. Mix of technical sales + relationship building, with a focus on growing a book of business and using CRM tools to track deals.

Employer: Great Lakes Petroleum

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base plus commission (amount not listed)

Outside sales role building and servicing a fuel customer base. Comes with company car, base + commission, full benefits, PTO, and paid holidays, ideal if you like working your own territory and closing B2B deals.

Employer: The Meyers Agency

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $40,000 – $75,800 per year (average first year about $52,500)

Business-to-business role helping companies improve their employee benefits. No experience required, flexible schedule, and strong earning potential if you’re driven and comfortable meeting lots of new people.

Employer: ReBath

Location: Montgomery, AL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour + quarterly bonus

Field role visiting Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, coaching store staff and talking with shoppers about bathroom remodels. Hourly pay (not commission-only) plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and you’re home every night.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and helps you see if it’s worth an application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.