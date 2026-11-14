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🚔 Montgomery public safety jobs with multiple security roles
Montgomery has several solid options right now if you like keeping people and property safe. Most of these roles offer steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
Security Guard – Automotive Plant
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Protect a busy automotive plant with patrols, incident response, and strong customer service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after one year.
Security Officer – Part Time Vehicle Security Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Part-time (Enhanced)
- Salary: $17.93/hour
Drive patrols around commercial property on a fixed overnight shift (Sun 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM), with the option to pick up extra shifts for more hours and pay. Includes access to benefits, paid holidays at time-and-a-half if worked, vacation after one year, and employee discounts.
Security Guard – Full Time Patrol Assessment
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.30/hour
Unarmed patrol role at a commercial real estate site with a mixed schedule (Mon, Tue, Wed, Sat afternoon/evening). You’ll do regular interior and exterior patrols, respond to alarms, and write clear reports, with paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts.
Security Officer – Part Time Incident Call Intake
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Listed as Full-time, described as Part-time Enhanced
- Salary: $17.93/hour
Weekend role handling incident calls, alarms, and camera monitoring at a commercial real estate site, plus some patrols. Fixed Sat–Sun 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM shifts, with the chance to claim more hours and enjoy benefits, paid holidays, and perks discounts.
Acquisition Security Specialist (NH-0080-03)
- Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)
- Location: Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (Value of Position: 79)
Senior-level civilian role leading multi-discipline security (personnel, industrial, information, physical, OPSEC, acquisition security) for the high-profile DAF365 program. Requires U.S. citizenship, strong DoD Information Protection experience, and ability to obtain/hold TS/SCI; recruitment/retention/relocation incentives may be available and the posting can close at any time.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good public safety roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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