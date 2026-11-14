Montgomery has several solid options right now if you like keeping people and property safe. Most of these roles offer steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Protect a busy automotive plant with patrols, incident response, and strong customer service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after one year.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time (Enhanced)

Salary: $17.93/hour

Drive patrols around commercial property on a fixed overnight shift (Sun 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM), with the option to pick up extra shifts for more hours and pay. Includes access to benefits, paid holidays at time-and-a-half if worked, vacation after one year, and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.30/hour

Unarmed patrol role at a commercial real estate site with a mixed schedule (Mon, Tue, Wed, Sat afternoon/evening). You’ll do regular interior and exterior patrols, respond to alarms, and write clear reports, with paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Listed as Full-time , described as Part-time Enhanced

Listed as , described as Salary: $17.93/hour

Weekend role handling incident calls, alarms, and camera monitoring at a commercial real estate site, plus some patrols. Fixed Sat–Sun 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM shifts, with the chance to claim more hours and enjoy benefits, paid holidays, and perks discounts.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)

Location: Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Value of Position: 79)

Senior-level civilian role leading multi-discipline security (personnel, industrial, information, physical, OPSEC, acquisition security) for the high-profile DAF365 program. Requires U.S. citizenship, strong DoD Information Protection experience, and ability to obtain/hold TS/SCI; recruitment/retention/relocation incentives may be available and the posting can close at any time.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good public safety roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.