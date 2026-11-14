Montgomery’s tech scene is getting busy — from federal cyber roles to private‑sector data and AI jobs, there’s a lot here for experienced IT pros.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Montgomery, AL (travel up to 25%)

(travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,000 – $245,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Meta’s data centers power apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. In this senior role, you’ll own cloud automation and diagnostic tooling across huge server fleets (AWS, GCP, CoreWeave, NeoCloud), write production code (Python/Bash/PHP/C/C++), and lead deep data analysis to keep uptime high.

Employer: DLS Engineering

Location: Gunter Annex, Montgomery, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $109,000/year

Support the Air Force Intranet Control (AFINC) program and the 26th Network Operations Squadron. This role leads RMF A&A work, continuous monitoring, security audits, and team management for classified DoD networks. TS/SCI or active Secret clearance and IAM-II/CGRC certifications required.

Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time (Cyber Excepted Service)

Salary: Not listed (GG-13 with local market supplement)

Senior cyber role supporting U.S. Cyber Command missions. You’ll shape security policy, lead large-scale cyber defense projects, oversee system/network cybersecurity programs, and manage full lifecycle cyber operations planning. U.S. citizenship, clearance eligibility, and drug testing required.

Employer: Cerrowire (Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Own the “gold layer” for data and AI: build governed data products in Microsoft Fabric, Power BI models, and applied AI tools (RAG, agents) on Azure AI Foundry. Great fit if you have strong SQL, Python, Fabric/Power BI, and hands-on generative AI experience. Day-one health benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Premier Tech – Systems and Automation

Location: Montgomery, AL (travel-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Tech-heavy field role installing and commissioning industrial packaging and robotics systems (FANUC/PLCs/HMIs). You’ll travel (35%+), start up equipment, train customers, and troubleshoot electro-mechanical, controls, and automation issues. Strong mechatronics/controls background and ability to read schematics are key.

Employer: Not listed (direct hire)

Not listed (direct hire) Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year

Lead end-to-end analysis work: build dashboards, write advanced SQL, use Python/R and BI tools to explain trends and performance across the business. This role suits someone who likes owning projects, improving data quality, and presenting clear, actionable insights to leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible when they see strong skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.