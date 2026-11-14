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Montgomery
💻 Multiple High-Paying IT & Data Roles Now Hiring in Montgomery, AL
12 days ago
Montgomery’s tech scene is getting busy — from federal cyber roles to private‑sector data and AI jobs, there’s a lot here for experienced IT pros.
Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Cloud Production Systems Engineer – Data Center Operations
- Employer: Meta
- Location: Montgomery, AL (travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $173,000 – $245,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits
Meta’s data centers power apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. In this senior role, you’ll own cloud automation and diagnostic tooling across huge server fleets (AWS, GCP, CoreWeave, NeoCloud), write production code (Python/Bash/PHP/C/C++), and lead deep data analysis to keep uptime high.
Information Assurance III – Information System Security Officer (ISSO)
- Employer: DLS Engineering
- Location: Gunter Annex, Montgomery, AL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,000 – $109,000/year
Support the Air Force Intranet Control (AFINC) program and the 26th Network Operations Squadron. This role leads RMF A&A work, continuous monitoring, security audits, and team management for classified DoD networks. TS/SCI or active Secret clearance and IAM-II/CGRC certifications required.
IT Cybersecurity Specialist (INFOSEC) – CES GG-13
- Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Part-time (Cyber Excepted Service)
- Salary: Not listed (GG-13 with local market supplement)
Senior cyber role supporting U.S. Cyber Command missions. You’ll shape security policy, lead large-scale cyber defense projects, oversee system/network cybersecurity programs, and manage full lifecycle cyber operations planning. U.S. citizenship, clearance eligibility, and drug testing required.
Enterprise Data Solutions Lead (Enterprise Data Solutions Manager)
- Employer: Cerrowire (Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway)
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year
Own the “gold layer” for data and AI: build governed data products in Microsoft Fabric, Power BI models, and applied AI tools (RAG, agents) on Azure AI Foundry. Great fit if you have strong SQL, Python, Fabric/Power BI, and hands-on generative AI experience. Day-one health benefits and 401(k) match.
Field Service Technician – Installation and Commissioning
- Employer: Premier Tech – Systems and Automation
- Location: Montgomery, AL (travel-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Tech-heavy field role installing and commissioning industrial packaging and robotics systems (FANUC/PLCs/HMIs). You’ll travel (35%+), start up equipment, train customers, and troubleshoot electro-mechanical, controls, and automation issues. Strong mechatronics/controls background and ability to read schematics are key.
Senior Data Analyst
- Employer: Not listed (direct hire)
- Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year
Lead end-to-end analysis work: build dashboards, write advanced SQL, use Python/R and BI tools to explain trends and performance across the business. This role suits someone who likes owning projects, improving data quality, and presenting clear, actionable insights to leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible when they see strong skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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