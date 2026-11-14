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Montgomery
🏥 Multiple Montgomery Healthcare Jobs, Up to $2.5K/Week Travel
12 days ago
Montgomery’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid staff roles and high-paying travel contracts. If you’re open to nights or travel, there’s especially good money on the table.
Physical Therapist (Outpatient Travel)
- Employer: TRITAL Care
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Internship / Travel PT (36–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
This outpatient PT role guarantees 36 hours with potential up to 40 hours, seeing about 12–14 patients/day and 60 visits/week. First-time travelers are welcome, and there’s an option to join a travel team at this or a nearby clinic.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $1,790/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time, Travel (Days)
- Pay: Approx. $1,790 per week (estimate from agency)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Outpatient travel PT contract with day shifts and a 13-week assignment, with potential to extend. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly pay, travel reimbursement, and recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,547/week (Nights)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Travel, Nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,547 per week (estimate from agency)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts
Night-shift CT Tech travel role with 40 hours/week and a 13-week contract. Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus day-1 benefits and support for both new and experienced travelers.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,740/week (Days)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Travel, Days
- Pay: Approx. $1,740 per week (estimate from agency)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Day-shift travel PT contract with 36 hours/week over 13 weeks. Coast offers guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, plus nationwide travel support and benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,407/week (Nights)
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time, Travel, Nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,407 per week (estimate from agency)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights (7:30pm–7:30am), 7on/7off
Night CT Tech role with inpatient, outpatient, and ED patients, 1:1 ratio, and first-time travelers accepted. Requires ARRT (CT) or NMTCB (CT) and BLS, with quick 1–2 shift orientation, free parking, and flexible scrub colors.
RN Registered Nurse (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama
- Location: Baptist Medical Center East, Montgomery, AL
- Type: Regular Full-time, 3rd Shift
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role covers night shift with responsibility for supervising and coordinating nursing staff to ensure quality patient care. Requires a Nursing degree, active RN license, and BLS, with additional certs (like ACLS, PALS, NRP, TNCC) depending on unit.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in healthcare too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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