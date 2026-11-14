Montgomery’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid staff roles and high-paying travel contracts. If you’re open to nights or travel, there’s especially good money on the table.

Employer: TRITAL Care

TRITAL Care Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Internship / Travel PT (36–40 hrs/week)

(36–40 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

This outpatient PT role guarantees 36 hours with potential up to 40 hours, seeing about 12–14 patients/day and 60 visits/week. First-time travelers are welcome, and there’s an option to join a travel team at this or a nearby clinic.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, Travel (Days)

Pay: Approx. $1,790 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Outpatient travel PT contract with day shifts and a 13-week assignment, with potential to extend. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly pay, travel reimbursement, and recruiter support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Travel, Nights

Pay: Approx. $2,547 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts

Night-shift CT Tech travel role with 40 hours/week and a 13-week contract. Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus day-1 benefits and support for both new and experienced travelers.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Travel, Days

Pay: Approx. $1,740 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Day-shift travel PT contract with 36 hours/week over 13 weeks. Coast offers guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, plus nationwide travel support and benefits.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, Travel, Nights

Pay: Approx. $2,407 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights (7:30pm–7:30am), 7on/7off

Night CT Tech role with inpatient, outpatient, and ED patients, 1:1 ratio, and first-time travelers accepted. Requires ARRT (CT) or NMTCB (CT) and BLS, with quick 1–2 shift orientation, free parking, and flexible scrub colors.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Location: Baptist Medical Center East, Montgomery, AL

Type: Regular Full-time, 3rd Shift

Salary: Not listed

This RN role covers night shift with responsibility for supervising and coordinating nursing staff to ensure quality patient care. Requires a Nursing degree, active RN license, and BLS, with additional certs (like ACLS, PALS, NRP, TNCC) depending on unit.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in healthcare too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.