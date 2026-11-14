Montgomery’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus several jobs with solid benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4672

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: 1600 Federal Dr, Montgomery, AL 36107

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + performance incentives

+ possible premiums + performance incentives Type: Part-Time, opening/morning shifts

Build and stock the sales floor, help shoppers find what they need, and keep displays looking good. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education (Live Better U) for part-timers.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4672

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: 1600 Federal Dr, Montgomery, AL 36107

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + performance incentives

+ possible premiums + performance incentives Type: Part-Time, mid-shift/closing

Focus on checkout and customer service—greeting shoppers, handling returns, and processing payments. Same strong Walmart benefits and education perks, with more afternoon/evening hours.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay ; guaranteed $20/hour minimum with incentives

+ ; guaranteed minimum with incentives Type: Part-Time

Help customers pick phones and plans, demo tech, and learn wireless inside and out. Includes stock grants, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays, tuition help, and mobile service discounts.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Starting rate Type: Full-Time, set weekday schedule (most roles)

Set up displays, update signs and pricing, and keep products easy to find. Daytime hours with health insurance options, company-matching 401(k), stock purchase plan, 10% employee discount, tuition assistance, and “Track to the Trades” training.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Lead the sales floor for a top children’s clothing brand, coach the team, and support families shopping from baby to size 14. Offers flexible schedules, health and mental health benefits, 30% employee discount, tuition-free “Advance You” education, PTO, holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: Carter’s

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Run the whole store—hiring, coaching, scheduling, and driving results while creating a warm, family-focused shopping experience. Comes with health and mental health benefits, PTO, holidays, parental leave, 30% discount, and leadership development programs.

Employer: Carter’s

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Hands-on floor leader role: greet families, coach associates, handle customer issues, and support omni-channel services. Includes flexible scheduling, health benefits, 30% discount, tuition-free education options, PTO, and adoption support.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-Time

Lead a team in an auto parts store, drive sales, manage inventory, and deliver “WOW” customer service. Full-time AutoZoners get medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, and in-store discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.