Montgomery has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Montgomery, AL)

Amor is a tiny white Maltese puppy being rehomed by a private owner here in Montgomery. If you’re looking for a small companion to grow up with your family, this little guy could be the one. Please check his listing for details on vaccines, neuter status, and any home requirements.

👉 Meet Amor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Macho is a handsome black Lab mix at the Montgomery Humane Society. Labs are known for being friendly and eager to please, and Macho is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a fresh start. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Macho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Health: Has all vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped (per description)

Adam was picked up safely near the Archives building downtown after being found wandering. No one came to claim him, so now he’s ready for a new family. He’s already vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm negative, which is a big plus for his future adopter.

👉 Meet Adam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Dell is a medium-sized pit bull mix with a sleek black coat. He’s waiting at the Montgomery Humane Society for someone who appreciates strong, loyal dogs. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and health status.

👉 Meet Dell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Cyrus is another pit bull mix hoping for a second chance. With his medium build and dark coat, he’s the kind of dog who would love regular walks and a stable routine. The shelter can share more about how he does with other dogs, kids, and day-to-day life.

👉 Meet Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years, per description)

Adult (about 5 years, per description) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Health: Vaccinated, microchipped, neutered, heartworm positive with treatment already scheduled (per description)

Max is a five-year-old beagle mix who lost his home when his owner faced financial trouble. The shelter has already taken care of his vaccines, microchip, and neuter. He is heartworm positive, but his treatment is already scheduled, and he’s ready to begin. The shelter is hoping to find him a foster or adoptive home where he can rest during treatment.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Mixed Breed (large)

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Mixed Breed (large) Age: Adult (about 3 years, per description)

Adult (about 3 years, per description) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 90 pounds (per description)

About (per description) Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Health: Vaccinated, microchipped, neutered, heartworm positive with treatment already scheduled (per description)

Frazer is described as “90 pounds of love” and is about three years old. He has to relocate because of his owner’s health, not because of anything he did. He’s vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered. Frazer is heartworm positive, but his treatment is already lined up, and he’s ready to start. A calm foster or adoptive home would help him rest and recover.

👉 Meet Frazer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Cinnamon is a young brown pit bull mix with lots of life ahead of her. She’s medium-sized and waiting at the Montgomery Humane Society. The staff can tell you more about her energy level, training needs, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society

Phone: (334) 409-0622

Guppy is a bulldog mix puppy with a soft white/cream coat. She’s still very young and ready to learn all about family life, manners, and playtime. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and medical needs. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccines, spay status, and any puppy-specific requirements.

👉 Meet Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Montgomery, AL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the Montgomery Humane Society at (334) 409-0622 or visit the linked listings to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption or foster application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.