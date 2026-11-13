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Montgomery
AUM highlights first-generation student voices
7 days ago
During First-Gen Week at Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM), sophomore Kelsi Wells spoke with Chancellor Dr. Stockton, who was also a first-generation college student, about his college journey and his advice for students navigating their own first-generation experience. More information: https://t.co/cGBF1jDnLO
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Montgomery, Alabama Government
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