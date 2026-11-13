Montgomery’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on operations to tech project work. If you’re ready to step up or move up, these roles cover different paths into management.

Employer: System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies Location: 201 Monroe St, Montgomery, AL

Type: Contract (6+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead state agency IT projects from planning to rollout while using your SharePoint, Microsoft 365, AWS/Azure, and sysadmin skills. You’ll manage vendors and stakeholders, own projects end-to-end, and stay on-site in Montgomery with minimal supervision.

Employer: Warehouse on Wheels (Advantage Trailer Rentals)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a growing trailer leasing location—from trailer inventory and DOT compliance to budgeting, hiring, and customer growth. Great fit if you have 8–10 years in transportation or trailer service, like building teams, and want full P&L-style responsibility.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Start in operations and customer service and work your way up to Branch Manager in about 12–18 months. Includes sales, fleet management, and leadership training, plus benefits, rental discounts, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step in Montgomery.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.