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🚌 Montgomery transportation jobs with multiple CDL & driving roles
Montgomery’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation jobs offer steady hours and clear requirements.
Temporary Driver – Montgomery (Part-Time)
- Employer: Enterprise
- Location: Montgomery, AL (701 N Eastern Blvd)
- Pay: $11/hour
- Type: Part-time, temporary (up to 89 days)
Move and position rental vehicles between locations so they’re ready for customers. Set schedule on Mon/Wed/Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm — good if you want short-term work with predictable hours and light physical duties.
Employee In Charge (EIC) – Railroad Safety
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: $28–$37/hour, based on experience
- Type: Full-time
Oversee on-track safety for railroad work sites, set up safety equipment, and coordinate with train crews. This role offers strong pay, travel (50–85%), and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).
Recent Graduates Accepted – Truck Driver Class A
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: About $1,260–$1,500 per week after training
- Type: Full-time, OTR
Great for new CDL Class A grads who want miles and training. Expect 2,500–3,000 miles/week, 2 weeks out / 2 days home, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid orientation.
Delivery Merchandiser – OP and FS CDL
- Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: From $55,575 annually
- Type: Full-time
Drive a Class A CDL route, deliver Coca-Cola products, and stock vending machines and displays. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, holidays, 401(k) match, bonuses) and steady weekday work in a fast-paced, physical role.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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