Montgomery’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation jobs offer steady hours and clear requirements.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Montgomery, AL (701 N Eastern Blvd)

(701 N Eastern Blvd) Pay: $11/hour

Type: Part-time, temporary (up to 89 days)

Move and position rental vehicles between locations so they’re ready for customers. Set schedule on Mon/Wed/Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm — good if you want short-term work with predictable hours and light physical duties.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: $28–$37/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Oversee on-track safety for railroad work sites, set up safety equipment, and coordinate with train crews. This role offers strong pay, travel (50–85%), and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: About $1,260–$1,500 per week after training

Type: Full-time, OTR

Great for new CDL Class A grads who want miles and training. Expect 2,500–3,000 miles/week, 2 weeks out / 2 days home, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid orientation.

Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: From $55,575 annually

Type: Full-time

Drive a Class A CDL route, deliver Coca-Cola products, and stock vending machines and displays. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, holidays, 401(k) match, bonuses) and steady weekday work in a fast-paced, physical role.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.