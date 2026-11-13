Montgomery’s engineering scene is busy right now, with work in data centers, federal facilities, and auto manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Montgomery, AL (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

Lead controls engineering for large hyperscale data centers, from new builds to retrofits. This senior SME role is ideal if you have 15+ years’ experience, a PE license, and deep knowledge of BAS/SCADA/EPMS and data center systems, and want to guide strategy, mentor teams, and travel 25–50%.

Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC

Location: Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Provide electrical design and support for new construction and renovation projects on base, including power, lighting, fire alarm, and security systems. Good fit if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering, can get a Secret clearance, and like being the engineer-of-record on multi-phase projects.

Employer: Hyundai Motor Company

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time (plant-based)

Full-time (plant-based) Salary: Not listed

Support and improve the paint department in a major automotive plant, focusing on mechanical equipment, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance in SAP. Great if you have a background in mechanical/industrial engineering and want hands-on work with production equipment and continuous improvement.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.