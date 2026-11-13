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🏗️ Montgomery, AL Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Montgomery’s engineering scene is busy right now, with work in data centers, federal facilities, and auto manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid options to check out.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Montgomery, AL (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base
Lead controls engineering for large hyperscale data centers, from new builds to retrofits. This senior SME role is ideal if you have 15+ years’ experience, a PE license, and deep knowledge of BAS/SCADA/EPMS and data center systems, and want to guide strategy, mentor teams, and travel 25–50%.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC
- Location: Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Provide electrical design and support for new construction and renovation projects on base, including power, lighting, fire alarm, and security systems. Good fit if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering, can get a Secret clearance, and like being the engineer-of-record on multi-phase projects.
Specialist – Plant Engineering (Paint Maintenance)
- Employer: Hyundai Motor Company
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time (plant-based)
- Salary: Not listed
Support and improve the paint department in a major automotive plant, focusing on mechanical equipment, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance in SAP. Great if you have a background in mechanical/industrial engineering and want hands-on work with production equipment and continuous improvement.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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