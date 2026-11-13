Montgomery’s building scene is busy, from new homes to heavy industry. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind some dirt and noise, there are some solid full-time options right now.

Employer: D.R. Horton (Fortune 500 homebuilder)

D.R. Horton (Fortune 500 homebuilder) Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the full build of multiple new homes from permit to closing, manage subcontractors, walk homes with buyers, and handle warranty follow-up. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of construction experience, know building codes, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour (based on experience)

Lead daily operations at a sand and gravel plant, supervising employees, hitting safety and production goals, and coordinating maintenance. Best for someone with 3+ years in material production or mining, some supervisory background, and comfort working outdoors around heavy equipment. Includes health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off; schedule is 12-hour shifts, weekdays with some weekends.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on industrial and commercial construction projects, installing and troubleshooting panels, lighting, and controls. You’ll read blueprints, bend conduit, pull wire, and help with start-ups on complex energy projects while mentoring apprentices and keeping a strong safety focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—momentum matters more than perfection.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.