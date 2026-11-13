Montgomery’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid defense, telecom, and data roles on offer. If you’re in IT or low-voltage work, there are several paths here—from hands-on installs to AI-heavy engineering.

Employer: Torch Technologies, Inc.

Torch Technologies, Inc. Location: Maxwell AFB – Gunter Annex, Montgomery, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Air Force ERP systems as an Information System Security Officer, enforcing AF cybersecurity policies, RMF, and NIST standards. This role is ideal if you have DoD cybersecurity experience, Secret clearance, and want stable hours (M–F, 8–5) plus a strong benefits package at an employee‑owned defense contractor.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (listed for Montgomery, AL)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $175,000/year + annual incentive

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead architecture for AI-powered adaptive learning for K–12, working across content, data, and learning platforms. Great fit if you have 8–12 years of software engineering, strong cloud (AWS), LLM/AI agent experience, and want to shape high-impact education tech from home.

Employer: LEK Technology Group, LLC

Location: Montgomery, AL (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on low-voltage role installing access control, CCTV, and structured cabling on commercial job sites. Good for techs with 2+ years of low-voltage/security experience who like field work, clean installs, and chances to grow into more advanced security and network projects.

Employer: FIVE STAR COMMUNICATIONS

Location: Montgomery, AL (on the road)

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: $100 – $1,500 per week, paid per installation; paid training (up to 40 hours)

Contract fiber work where you’re paid per install and use your own SUV/van/truck and tools. Best for experienced fiber techs who want flexible, performance-based income and don’t mind travel between Birmingham and Montgomery for extra pay.

Employer: DLS Engineering

Location: Gunter Annex, Montgomery, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $109,000/year

Support the Air Force Intranet Control (AFINC) program, leading RMF, A&A, continuous monitoring, and security audits for DoD networks. Strong match if you have 5+ years DoD cyber, IAM-II cert, CGRC, and Secret or TS/SCI clearance, and want steady pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Cerrowire (Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway company)

Location: Montgomery, AL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Own Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, and applied AI solutions that drive decisions across manufacturing plants. Great for someone with 3–5 years in BI/data/analytics engineering, strong SQL, Python, Fabric, Power BI, and at least one real generative AI/RAG project under their belt.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many teams are open to strong learners who check most of the boxes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.