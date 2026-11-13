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💰 Montgomery AL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings
Montgomery’s finance and insurance scene is busy right now, with several employers hiring for steady, full-time roles. If you like numbers, details, and clear career paths, these are worth a look.
Accounting, Team Lead
- Employer: Baptist Health - Central Alabama
- Location: Montgomery, AL (Corporate)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small accounting team for the region’s largest healthcare system. You’ll prepare monthly financial statements, journal entries, and audit work papers while driving process improvements. Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance/Business and CPA or equivalent experience plus 2+ years in public or industry accounting required.
Inventory Auditor
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Montgomery, AL (travel to area stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
On-the-road role checking store inventory, cash, lottery, and fuel levels using a handheld computer. Good fit if you have 1+ year inventory or convenience store experience, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently with some overnight travel.
SBA Loan Officer
- Employer: First Financial Bank Texas
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on SBA 7(a) and 504 loans for business acquisitions, real estate, and working capital. You’ll analyze financials, structure deals, and guide business owners through the SBA process. Needs a business/finance/accounting/marketing background and 2+ years commercial lending or strong credit training plus solid financial statement skills.
Payroll Specialist – Commissions
- Employer: Alfa Insurance
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle commission data entry, payroll taxes, and employee savings plans in Alfa’s HR/payroll systems. Role comes with health, dental, 401(k), PTO, bonus potential, insurance discounts, fitness center, and onsite cafeteria. A 4-year degree and 2+ years HR/timekeeping experience are preferred.
Branch Claims Representative – Regional Property Claims
- Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance
- Location: Montgomery, AL (hybrid after training)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level property claims role with a structured training program and a merit-based work-from-home option after in-person training. They offer a competitive salary, matched 401(k), fully funded pension (once vested), bonus programs, and generous paid time off. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent claims experience and a valid driver’s license required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.