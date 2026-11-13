Montgomery’s finance and insurance scene is busy right now, with several employers hiring for steady, full-time roles. If you like numbers, details, and clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health - Central Alabama

Baptist Health - Central Alabama Location: Montgomery, AL (Corporate)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small accounting team for the region’s largest healthcare system. You’ll prepare monthly financial statements, journal entries, and audit work papers while driving process improvements. Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance/Business and CPA or equivalent experience plus 2+ years in public or industry accounting required.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Montgomery, AL (travel to area stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-road role checking store inventory, cash, lottery, and fuel levels using a handheld computer. Good fit if you have 1+ year inventory or convenience store experience, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently with some overnight travel.

Employer: First Financial Bank Texas

First Financial Bank Texas Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on SBA 7(a) and 504 loans for business acquisitions, real estate, and working capital. You’ll analyze financials, structure deals, and guide business owners through the SBA process. Needs a business/finance/accounting/marketing background and 2+ years commercial lending or strong credit training plus solid financial statement skills.

Employer: Alfa Insurance

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle commission data entry, payroll taxes, and employee savings plans in Alfa’s HR/payroll systems. Role comes with health, dental, 401(k), PTO, bonus potential, insurance discounts, fitness center, and onsite cafeteria. A 4-year degree and 2+ years HR/timekeeping experience are preferred.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Location: Montgomery, AL (hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level property claims role with a structured training program and a merit-based work-from-home option after in-person training. They offer a competitive salary, matched 401(k), fully funded pension (once vested), bonus programs, and generous paid time off. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent claims experience and a valid driver’s license required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.