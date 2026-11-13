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🎨 Montgomery Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
Montgomery’s creative scene is busy right now—good news if you love design, media, or communications. Here are a few solid roles hiring right in town.
Communications Specialist
- Employer: Talent Spring Group
- Location: Montgomery, AL (fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Fast-paced office role handling media relations, editorial calendars, and day-to-day messaging for regional campaigns. Great fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want hands-on training in corporate communications and PR.
Graphic Designer
- Employer: F & E Sportswear
- Location: Montgomery, AL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $16.00 per hour
Create logos, layouts, and graphics for print and digital projects. Good for someone with a design portfolio who knows tools like Photoshop and Illustrator and wants steady, in-person work on a creative team.
Web Designer
- Location: Montgomery, AL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00 – $33.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule
Design and improve website pages, landing pages, and digital layouts while working closely with developers and marketing. Ideal if you know Figma/Adobe tools, understand responsive design and UX, and want a higher-paying creative role with solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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