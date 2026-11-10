🛒 Montgomery Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Montgomery’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring in customer service and retail.

Employer: Not listed (retail store)

Not listed (retail store) Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, in-person (Monday–Friday)

(Monday–Friday) Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision

Front-line role helping customers check out, answer basic questions, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like people, want steady weekday hours, and are open to entry-level work with training provided.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: The Shoppes at EastChase, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, store leadership

Pay: Not listed (leadership role, bonus eligible)

Not listed (leadership role, bonus eligible) Perks: 40% merchandise discount, free product, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help (for eligible associates)

Lead a team in a busy, upbeat store, coach associates, handle opening/closing, and make sure shoppers have a great experience. Ideal if you have supervisory retail experience and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Regions Financial

Location: Eastbrook Branch, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time (some Saturdays; overtime-eligible)

(some Saturdays; overtime-eligible) Salary Range: Approx. $43,814 – $52,402 per year (plus incentives)

(plus incentives) Benefits: Paid vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability, parental leave

Meet with customers to understand their money goals, suggest banking products, and help with both in-person and digital banking. Good step if you have cash-handling or sales experience and want a career path in banking with commission potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.