📋 Montgomery, AL Admin Jobs with Multiple Healthcare & Office Roles

Montgomery’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and government. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health - Central Alabama

Location: Montgomery, AL (UAB Gastroenterology)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy clinic running smoothly by scheduling tests, procedures, and referrals. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, basic PC skills (Word, Excel), and like working with patients and providers in a team setting.

Employer: NaphCare, Inc.

Location: Depot Work Release, Wetumpka, AL (Montgomery area)

Type: Part-time (PT days, ~16 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and organize inmate medical records, handle requests, and manage files in a correctional setting. Requires HS diploma/GED, solid computer and typing skills, and comfort working in a secure, sometimes stressful environment.

Employer: Fort Payne Pediatrics / Pediatric Healthcare, LLC

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Lead a pediatric medical office, supervise staff, and keep daily operations on track. Best for someone with medical office management or healthcare admin experience, strong leadership skills, and a passion for working with children and families. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO.

Employer: Alabama Department of Corrections

Location: Personnel Department, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25,692 – $40,099.20/year

Support the hiring and onboarding of new ADOC employees with routine clerical work and record-keeping. Good entry-level role if you have a high school diploma or GED, are detail-oriented, and like working on a team.

Employer: Montgomery Radiology Associates / Imaging Resource Management

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun 2 PM–10 PM (includes holidays)

Salary: $13.00 – $16.50/hour

Provide clerical support to radiologists by answering phones, coordinating faxes, and pulling up studies in the PACS system. Great for someone who can handle a fast-paced, high-volume environment and likes evening shifts. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO.

Employer: MAX Credit Union

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for wealth management clients and support advisors with scheduling, paperwork, and compliance tasks. Ideal if you’re organized, enjoy client service, and want to grow in financial services/wealth management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you never know which door will open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.