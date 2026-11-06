🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Montgomery, AL

Montgomery has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from entry-level grounds work to lead maintenance and service roles. If you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping buildings and grounds in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Terminix (Rentokil family) Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of pest control technicians, manage routes and inventory, and handle customer issues for a major national brand. Benefits start day 1, with paid training, company vehicle, gas card, phone, laptop, and clear paths for advancement.

Note: Also listed as Mgr Service Residential – it’s the same role, just a different posting.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Shift: 6:00am–2:30pm (may change with business needs)

(may change with business needs) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level grounds role caring for turf, walkways, pools, fountains, and outdoor areas at a busy entertainment property. You’ll run mowers, tractors, and other equipment, work outdoors in all weather, and need 6+ months commercial/municipal grounds or landscaping experience and a valid driver’s license.

Note: There are two links for Grounds Tech I; they describe the same position, so just apply once.

Employer: Hussmann (a Panasonic company)

(a Panasonic company) Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role servicing refrigeration and HVAC/R systems in supermarkets, c-stores, and cold storage sites. Comes with company vehicle, paid drive time (including overtime), paid training, bi-annual performance bonuses, 22 paid days off, and a possible sign-on bonus. Requires strong refrigeration experience and EPA 608 Universal Certification.

Employer: Jackson Hospital

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift (noted as 2nd shift in title)

Likely (noted as 2nd shift in title) Salary: Not listed

Hospital environmental services role with a focus on supervising and training EVS staff and keeping assigned areas up to standard. You’ll use floor care equipment (buffers, extractors, scrubbers), move carts and supplies, and do frequent lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Arbour Valley Communities

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance for an apartment community, handling inspections, repairs, make-readies, and supervising the maintenance team. You’ll work on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, pools, and grounds, and you must be HVAC/EPA/CFC certified with at least 3 years of hands-on maintenance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s good with tools or loves working outdoors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.