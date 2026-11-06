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🏥 Montgomery Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Montgomery’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from homecare to hospital travel gigs. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skills.
Travel Operating Room RN – $2,169/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)
- Pay: Approx. $2,169 per week
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts
OR travel RN role with strong weekly pay, day-one medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and paid travel. Great if you want solid income, benefits from day one, and a set 13-week adventure in Montgomery.
Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (range may vary by experience and location)
Full-time PTA role under a licensed PT with strong clinical support, mentorship, and growth paths. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO programs, and tuition loan repayment assistance.
Full-Time RN – Cosmetic & Oral Surgery / Medspa
- Employer: Noydeen Beauty
- Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $33.00/hour
Mix of surgical and aesthetic nursing in a private practice / outpatient setting. You’ll assist in oral and facial cosmetic surgery, IVs, sedation monitoring, and medspa treatments like peels or microneedling, with a strong focus on patient education and experience.
Behavior Technician (ABA Therapy for Kids)
- Employer: Early Autism Services
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Type: Part-time and full-time options
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
Hands-on role providing 1:1 ABA therapy to children ages 2–11, with paid BT training, health/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and instant pay options. Great entry point into behavioral health; no prior experience needed if you’re willing to train.
LPN Homecare – Veteran (Highland Home, AL)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Highland Home, AL (homecare within service area; listed under Montgomery)
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN options
- Pay: $35–$40/hour (extra differential for 1+ hour commute)
- Shifts Needed: 10p–10a & 10a–2p
1:1 homecare for a veteran with complex needs (quadriplegia, G-tube, trach, vent). Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong local clinical support—ideal if you want steady hours and deeper relationships with one patient at a time.
If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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