🏥 Montgomery Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Montgomery’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from homecare to hospital travel gigs. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skills.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

Travel assignment (listed as internship) Pay: Approx. $2,169 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts

OR travel RN role with strong weekly pay, day-one medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and paid travel. Great if you want solid income, benefits from day one, and a set 13-week adventure in Montgomery.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (range may vary by experience and location)

Full-time PTA role under a licensed PT with strong clinical support, mentorship, and growth paths. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO programs, and tuition loan repayment assistance.

Employer: Noydeen Beauty

Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $33.00/hour

Mix of surgical and aesthetic nursing in a private practice / outpatient setting. You’ll assist in oral and facial cosmetic surgery, IVs, sedation monitoring, and medspa treatments like peels or microneedling, with a strong focus on patient education and experience.

Employer: Early Autism Services

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Part-time and full-time options Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Hands-on role providing 1:1 ABA therapy to children ages 2–11, with paid BT training, health/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and instant pay options. Great entry point into behavioral health; no prior experience needed if you’re willing to train.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Highland Home, AL (homecare within service area; listed under Montgomery)

(homecare within service area; listed under Montgomery) Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN options

Full-time, part-time, and PRN options Pay: $35–$40/hour (extra differential for 1+ hour commute)

(extra differential for 1+ hour commute) Shifts Needed: 10p–10a & 10a–2p

1:1 homecare for a veteran with complex needs (quadriplegia, G-tube, trach, vent). Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong local clinical support—ideal if you want steady hours and deeper relationships with one patient at a time.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.