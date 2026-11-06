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Montgomery

🐱 Sweet Montgomery Cats Ready Now for Loving Homes

8 days ago

Montgomery has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at the Montgomery Humane Society and would love to meet you.

Ivan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCvg1_1GoTLX5T00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 409-0622

Ivan is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Adult cats like Ivan often adjust well and are happy to relax by your side.

👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Babicki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLe3I_1GoTLX5T00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Color: Cream or ivory
  • Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 409-0622

Babicki is a young, light-colored kitty with a soft cream coat. Still youthful but past the tiniest kitten days, Babicki is a great choice if you want a playful cat who’s also starting to settle down.

👉 Meet Babicki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Echo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nccYE_1GoTLX5T00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 409-0622

Echo is a tiny black kitten boy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. With patience and love, he’ll blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kimia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmOqA_1GoTLX5T00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 409-0622

Kimia is a sweet brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. She’s at the perfect age to learn your routines and grow up as part of the family.

👉 Meet Kimia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gracie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjsQV_1GoTLX5T00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray or blue
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 409-0622

Gracie is a gray/blue kitten with a soft, lovely coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Montgomery, AL area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call the Montgomery Humane Society at (334) 409-0622 or visit in person to meet these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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