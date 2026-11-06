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🐱 Sweet Montgomery Cats Ready Now for Loving Homes
Montgomery has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at the Montgomery Humane Society and would love to meet you.
Ivan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Ivan is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Adult cats like Ivan often adjust well and are happy to relax by your side.
👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Babicki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Babicki is a young, light-colored kitty with a soft cream coat. Still youthful but past the tiniest kitten days, Babicki is a great choice if you want a playful cat who’s also starting to settle down.
👉 Meet Babicki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Echo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Echo is a tiny black kitten boy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. With patience and love, he’ll blossom into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kimia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Kimia is a sweet brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. She’s at the perfect age to learn your routines and grow up as part of the family.
👉 Meet Kimia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gracie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 409-0622
Gracie is a gray/blue kitten with a soft, lovely coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Montgomery, AL area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call the Montgomery Humane Society at (334) 409-0622 or visit in person to meet these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.