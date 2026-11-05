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Montgomery
🚌 Montgomery Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options
4 days ago
Montgomery has a nice mix of driving and tech roles right now, from entry-level lube bays to high-paying CDL and aviation spots. If you like being on the move, there’s likely something here for you.
ROUTE DRIVER – VENDING (Full Time)
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group
- Location: Hyundai plant, 700 Hyundai Blvd, Montgomery, AL
- Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license and 3 years’ driving experience. You’ll run a set vending route, stock machines, handle cash/product, and work mostly on your own. Benefits include free meals at select sites, uniforms, and a full benefits package with room to move into management.
Float Aircraft Maintenance Technician (Rotor Wing)
- Employer: Air Evac Lifeteam
- Location: Montgomery, AL (Float role)
- Pay: $65,239–$94,567/year + $12,500 float stipend + $12,500 sign-on + $2,080 IA stipend (if applicable)
- Type: Full-time
High-responsibility aviation maintenance role for A&P-licensed techs with 2+ years turbine helicopter experience. You’ll travel as needed to support the air ambulance fleet, handle inspections, repairs, and documentation, and work closely with flight crews.
Driver / Field Service Representative (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Arjo
- Location: Montgomery, AL (service center + local hospitals)
- Pay: $22–$25/hour base + OT and variable pay
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm + rotating on-call
Drive a 24-foot cargo van to deliver, pick up, clean, and disinfect medical equipment for local hospitals and nursing homes. Great fit if you have 2+ years customer service, a clean MVR, and like hands-on work that supports patient care.
Aerial Foreman (Telecom)
- Employer: Bigham Cable Construction
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: Not listed (weekly paychecks)
- Type: Full-time, outdoor field work
Lead a crew installing and maintaining aerial fiber/telecom lines. You’ll work at heights, operate bucket trucks and other heavy equipment, and travel for storm response. Requires 3+ years related experience, valid driver’s license, DOT physical; CDL A preferred.
Regional Flatbed Truck Driver – Training Available
- Employer: GEX Transport
- Location: Montgomery, AL (regional)
- Pay: $1,400–$1,600/week + $5,000 sign-on (experienced flatbed only)
- Type: Regional, home weekends
Run regional flatbed with steady freight and weekend home time. Trainees need 1 year OTR or regional; experienced drivers need 6+ months flatbed + 1 year OTR/regional. You’ll tarp/strap loads and do standard inspections; they review most backgrounds case by case.
Appliance Installer / Delivery Driver
- Employer: Solutions Unlimited
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: $150–$300 per day
- Type: Contractor/other, flexible schedule
Install and deliver residential kitchen appliances like dishwashers, ranges, and washers/dryers. You’ll need access to a pickup, sprinter, box truck, or enclosed trailer, plus solid hands-on and basic electrical skills. Flexible hours and weekly pay.
Automotive Senior Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: $20.70–$38.44/hour (flat-rate)
- Type: Full-time
Advanced tech role diagnosing and repairing brakes, suspension, A/C, electrical, and more. Ideal if you have strong shop experience and some ASEs (or are ready to earn them). Comes with paid training, benefits from day one, and performance-based pay.
Driver – Lubes Bobtail (Home Daily, CDL B)
- Employer: Sun Coast Resources / RelaDyne
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Pay: Hourly + OT, sign-on bonus up to $5,000, up to $500 quarterly safety bonus, $2,500 referral bonus
- Type: Full-time, home daily
Drive a Class B (or A) CDL bobtail delivering fuel and lubricants. Requires Hazmat + Tanker, 1+ year liquid bulk experience, TWIC, and a clean, safety-focused record. Year-round work, strong benefits, and a safety-first culture.
Entry-Level Lube Tech / Technician
- Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
- Location: 4131 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109
- Pay: $14.50/hour, weekly pay
- Type: Full-time/part-time (schedule flexibility, weekends likely)
No experience needed—great starter job if you like cars. You’ll learn to change oil, rotate tires, and do basic maintenance, with a clear path to Service Center Manager in 18–24 months, plus solid benefits and no late nights.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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