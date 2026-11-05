🚌 Montgomery Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options

Montgomery has a nice mix of driving and tech roles right now, from entry-level lube bays to high-paying CDL and aviation spots. If you like being on the move, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group

Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group Location: Hyundai plant, 700 Hyundai Blvd, Montgomery, AL

Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time

No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license and 3 years’ driving experience. You’ll run a set vending route, stock machines, handle cash/product, and work mostly on your own. Benefits include free meals at select sites, uniforms, and a full benefits package with room to move into management.

Employer: Air Evac Lifeteam

Location: Montgomery, AL (Float role)

Pay: $65,239–$94,567/year + $12,500 float stipend + $12,500 sign-on + $2,080 IA stipend (if applicable)

Type: Full-time

High-responsibility aviation maintenance role for A&P-licensed techs with 2+ years turbine helicopter experience. You’ll travel as needed to support the air ambulance fleet, handle inspections, repairs, and documentation, and work closely with flight crews.

Employer: Arjo

Location: Montgomery, AL (service center + local hospitals)

Pay: $22–$25/hour base + OT and variable pay

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm + rotating on-call

Drive a 24-foot cargo van to deliver, pick up, clean, and disinfect medical equipment for local hospitals and nursing homes. Great fit if you have 2+ years customer service, a clean MVR, and like hands-on work that supports patient care.

Employer: Bigham Cable Construction

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Not listed (weekly paychecks)

Not listed (weekly paychecks) Type: Full-time, outdoor field work

Lead a crew installing and maintaining aerial fiber/telecom lines. You’ll work at heights, operate bucket trucks and other heavy equipment, and travel for storm response. Requires 3+ years related experience, valid driver’s license, DOT physical; CDL A preferred.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Montgomery, AL (regional)

Pay: $1,400–$1,600/week + $5,000 sign-on (experienced flatbed only)

Type: Regional, home weekends

Run regional flatbed with steady freight and weekend home time. Trainees need 1 year OTR or regional; experienced drivers need 6+ months flatbed + 1 year OTR/regional. You’ll tarp/strap loads and do standard inspections; they review most backgrounds case by case.

Employer: Solutions Unlimited

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: $150–$300 per day

Type: Contractor/other, flexible schedule

Install and deliver residential kitchen appliances like dishwashers, ranges, and washers/dryers. You’ll need access to a pickup, sprinter, box truck, or enclosed trailer, plus solid hands-on and basic electrical skills. Flexible hours and weekly pay.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: $20.70–$38.44/hour (flat-rate)

Type: Full-time

Advanced tech role diagnosing and repairing brakes, suspension, A/C, electrical, and more. Ideal if you have strong shop experience and some ASEs (or are ready to earn them). Comes with paid training, benefits from day one, and performance-based pay.

Employer: Sun Coast Resources / RelaDyne

Location: Montgomery, AL

Pay: Hourly + OT, sign-on bonus up to $5,000 , up to $500 quarterly safety bonus , $2,500 referral bonus

Hourly + OT, , , Type: Full-time, home daily

Drive a Class B (or A) CDL bobtail delivering fuel and lubricants. Requires Hazmat + Tanker, 1+ year liquid bulk experience, TWIC, and a clean, safety-focused record. Year-round work, strong benefits, and a safety-first culture.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Location: 4131 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109

Pay: $14.50/hour, weekly pay

Type: Full-time/part-time (schedule flexibility, weekends likely)

No experience needed—great starter job if you like cars. You’ll learn to change oil, rotate tires, and do basic maintenance, with a clear path to Service Center Manager in 18–24 months, plus solid benefits and no late nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.