🚚 Montgomery AL Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Montgomery has some solid options right now if you like keeping products moving and organized. Here are a few supply chain and logistics roles worth a look.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time SkillBridge internship (unpaid)

Full-time Salary: Active-duty military pay/benefits continue (no extra company pay)

For active-duty service members in their last 12 months of service. Get hands-on exposure to logistics, supply chain, operations, transportation, and more inside a national foodservice distributor. You’ll get mentorship, leadership development, and a look at civilian career paths while staying on active duty.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 1080 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible shift/facility premiums

Hands-on role keeping the club’s receiving and backroom area running smoothly. You’ll process shipments, organize inventory, handle damaged goods, and help keep the facility safe and clean. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Must be 18+ and able to get forklift certified within 30 days.

Employer: Talent Catch

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time, permanent, office-based

Full-time, permanent, Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Great fit if you like planning and paperwork more than heavy lifting. You’ll coordinate freight shipments, prepare bills of lading and other documents, track inbound/outbound loads, and support warehouse and carrier communication. Training is provided on internal systems, with room to grow your supply chain and transport coordination skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.